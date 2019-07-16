Ely Cathedral and Museum of the Moon replica to feature on Songs of Praise

Ely Cathedral and its spectacular Museum of the Moon exhibit will feature on Songs of Praise this Sunday (July 21). Pictured is Professor John Morrill and presenter Sean Fletcher. Picture: LIZ SAYERS Archant

Ely Cathedral and its spectacular Museum of the Moon exhibit will feature on Songs of Praise this Sunday (July 21).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The popular BBC religious programme visited the city last month to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The artwork installation of a spherical replica of the moon by Luke Jerram, which was the centrepiece of the cathedral's recent space-themed exhibition, was filmed in its glory.

The film crew also visited St Mary's Church where presenter Sean Fletcher interviewed Professor John Morrill, an expert on British and Irish history.

He is also editor of a new edition of Oliver Cromwell's words and speeches.

Ely's tourist office, next door to the church, was the Cromwell family home.

You may also want to watch:

Actors playing Cromwell and his wife were filmed as Professor Morrill explained Cromwell's role in the history of Ireland.

The show will air this Sunday at 12.45pm on BBC One.

It will also feature the story of how astronaut Buzz Aldrin took Holy Communion on the moon.