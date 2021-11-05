The Stained Glass Museum and Ely Cathedral have collaborated on a Christmas advent calendar for 2021. - Credit: The Stained Glass Museum

What a better way to count down to Christmas this year than by purchasing a “beautiful” advent calendar created by The Stained Glass Museum and Ely Cathedral.

Staff teamed up to design an A4 advent calendar that depicts a beautiful snowy scene of Ely Cathedral.

Images of stained glass from the museum's collection are found behind each of its 24 doors.

The “exclusively designed” advent calendar is only available at The Stained Glass Museum and Ely Cathedral shop.

It’s described as “the perfect way to count down the days till Christmas.”

A spokesperson said: “Each calendar comes in its own plastic sleeve and folded A4 envelope – it's also perfect to post as a gift!

“All images are taken from the collection at The Stained Glass Museum with exception of the cover photo kindly supplied by Sharpe Images.”

You can purchase an advent calendar, which is priced at just £5 online via the museum’s website.