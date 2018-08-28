Advanced search

Ely Cathedral’s Sparkling Valentine’s Concert is back for a tenth year

PUBLISHED: 12:55 24 January 2019

Solo violinist Harriet Mackenzie will perform at Ely Cathedral's sparkling Valentine's concert

Archant

The Piccadilly Sinfonietta will perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to celebrate Ely Cathedral’s 10th annual Sparkling Valentine’s Concert.

Taking place on Saturday February 16 the concert also features one of the best solo violinists of her generation, Harriet Mackenzie, as well as Albinoni’s Adagio and the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, plus arias sung by soprano Susan Parkes.

Warren Mailley Smith will also be on piano and tickets, which cost £22 and £28 including a glass of bubbly, can be booked online via www.elycathedral.org/events/sparkling-valentines-concert

“This concert is perfect if you’re looking for a special treat for your loved one this year,” say the cathedral.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

