Ely Cathedral wins national eco-friendly award

PUBLISHED: 11:38 19 April 2020

Ely Cathedral wins national environment award. The cathedral's octagon lit green during a performance of Peter Pan by KD Productions. Picture: JAMES BILLINGS

James Billings

The cathedral was rated silver as part of the Eco Church scheme, which was created by A Rocha UK – a charity that is “committed to mobilising Christians to care for nature”.

The judges were impressed with how all the energy used to keep the cathedral building working and functional comes from renewable resources.

The Very Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: “We should all be immensely proud of the work that has been done, and continues to be so, by the Ely Cathedral Environment Group, Renew.

“The projects they are involved in are varied from organised monthly litter picks around the city to planning for sustainable wildflower meadows and orchards and other exciting plans to help us become carbon neutral within 10 years.”

The Revd Dr Jenny Gage, minister for social justice at Ely Cathedral, said: “This award reflects dedication from all areas of the cathedral community - congregations, volunteers and staff.

“However this work is ongoing. Our next step is to achieve gold!”

For more information on the cathedral environment group, Renew, visit www.elycathedral.org/social-justice/social-justice-and-the-environment/renew

