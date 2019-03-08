Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT Facebook / Ely Cathedral

A man who given a community order after a sex attack in Ely Cathedral is behind bars after breaching the terms of a court order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month.

The 56-year-old was convicted of sexual assault in March last year (2018). He was sentenced to a community order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, requiring him to notify police of any foreign travel outside the UK for any period of time.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 3) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment.

Sgt Mark Rabel, from the Ely Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Jagielo was given this order so we were able to monitor his activity for a fixed period of time. It's in place for the public's protection and breaching it is a serious offence."

At his original hearing the court heard that Jagielo, then living in Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, admitted sexual assault after grabbing a woman's hair and groping her as she tried to ward him off inside Ely Cathedral.

The court was told Jagielo had turned up at the cathedral whilst a private event was in progress and asked to leave.

It was then he carried out the sexual assault.

In his defence the Polish born worker, speaking through an interpreter, admitted he was drunk at the time.

"I don't remember the details of that day because I was drunk," he said.

His defence solicitor told the court that Jarieglo often visited Ely Cathedral because he was "quite a religious man".