Sky is the limit as Ely Cathedral is set to be transformed for science festival

A spectacular science event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and explore what the future holds for humanity will open at Ely Cathedral next week.

A spectacular science event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and explore what the future holds for humanity will open at Ely Cathedral next week.

Discover space artefacts first hand in the form of astronaut suits, a space toilet, space food, fragments of meteorites and moon rock.

Discover space artefacts first hand in the form of astronaut suits, a space toilet, space food, fragments of meteorites and moon rock.

Lift up your eyes and experience the Museum of the Moon, a seven metre diameter lunar replica hovering above the cathedral's nave.

Or come and explore the wonders of space through themed activity nights, an interactive 'space' exhibition including space suits and meteorites.

Experience the National Space Centre's star dome and immerse yourself in talks on space travel, aliens and the future of the planet given by leading experts including the Astronomer Royal and presenters from The Sky at Night.

The Museum of the Moon by UK artist Luke Jerram features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

The Museum of the Moon by UK artist Luke Jerram features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

Orbiting around the Museum of the Moon will be intriguing and inspiring exhibits including a replica of the space suit worn by Neil Armstrong, an ancient star atlas, astronomical diagrams from the seventeenth century and the first ever printed map of the moon on loan from the Institute of Astronomy.

Large scale textile art installations by the artist and ESERO-space Ambassador, Helen Schell, will also be exhibited in key areas of the cathedral.

Other attractions include an ancient Star Atlas, the first ever printed map of the moon and astronomical diagrams dating back to the 17th century, courtesy of the Institute of Astronomy Cambridge

The Science Festival features a stellar line up of space themed talks by leading experts and familiar faces from television.

* Lunar expert and Sky At Night presenter, Maggie Aderin-Pocock, draws on latest research to captivate her audience with new facts and anecdotes.

* Fellow TV presenter, Chris Lintott talks aliens and the galaxy.

* Space guru and broadcaster, Dallas Campbell, shares stories and experiences of interstellar travel.

* Astronomer Royal, Lord Rees, will be reflecting on the planet's future as our lives become more dependent on technology.

Ely Cathedral's Science Festival The Sky's The Limit will open next Saturday (May 18) until June 9.

Admission is £9 for adults, £6 concessions and children are free and includes entry to the cathedral.

However, some talks may be priced differently.

For more information visit https://www.elycathedral.org/events/ely-cathedral-science-festival-the-skys-the-limit

