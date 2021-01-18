News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Keep a birds-eye view on resident Peregrine falcons by watching webcam

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:50 PM January 18, 2021   
People will soon be able to keep a birds-eye view on Ely Cathedral's resident Peregrine falcons thanks to a new webcam.

Avid twitchers across Cambridgeshire will soon be able to keep a birds-eye view on Ely Cathedral's resident Peregrine falcons thanks to the installation of a webcam that is being sponsored by King's Ely.

Just in time for the Peregrines to begin nesting this year, it will allow keen birdwatchers to have a close-up view of their lives. 

"We are very excited to be able to share the journey of the miracle of life that the two magnificent Peregrines that reside high on the tower at the cathedral bring into the world," said an Ely Cathedral spokesman.

"The webcam will give everyone the great privilege to view their nesting box and the chance to follow their daily progress from hatchlings to fledglings.

"Details of how to view the webcam are coming soon."
 

