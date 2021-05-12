Published: 4:18 PM May 12, 2021

Eggs belonging to two Peregrine Falcons nesting on the rooftop of Ely Cathedral have hatched. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

Eggs belonging to Ely Cathedral’s resident Peregrine Falcons have hatched, all while under the close eye of a Big Brother-style camera.

The birds moved into the city’s famous cathedral in 2019, so a live webcam was installed, allowing members of the public to tune into their lives.

Announcing the good news on Tuesday (May 11), a cathedral spokesperson said: “Our Peregrine Falcon eggs have hatched!

Can you spot the egg shell? - Credit: Ely Cathedral

“In [webcam] photos, you can see an egg shell in the background and the parents are now bringing food into the nest regularly.

“How many chicks there are is difficult to say, but the average brood size is three or four, It will be another couple of weeks before we know the answer.”

According to Ely Cathedral, Peregrine Falcons were driven to near extinction in the UK through the use of pesticides and hunters.

The birds are protected by laws reinforced by European legislation known as the Nature Directives.

To watch the webcam live, visit: www.elycathedral.org/welcome/peregrines-nesting-in-the-cathedral