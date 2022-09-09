News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Cathedral ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Her Majesty the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM September 9, 2022
Ely Cathedral is 'deeply saddened' by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Ely Cathedral is 'deeply saddened' by the death of Her Majesty the Queen. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday (September 8). 

In a short statement, the cathedral said: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. 

“Her dedication and commitment to this country has been unwavering, and her Christian faith an inspiration. 

“May she rest in peace and rise in glory.” 

Two books of condolences have been placed inside Ely Cathedral for members of their public to sign and pay their respects. 

In tribute to the Queen, Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: “For nearly all of us Her Majesty is the only monarch we have known, and this truly marks the end of an era.” 

During the official mourning period, the cathedral is open to members of the public who wish to go and pay their respects there, light a candle, or pray. 

The cathedral is also accepting floral tributes, but asks that they are left in a designated location. 

