Director of music at Ely Cathedral steps down after 10 years

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 April 2019

Ten of King’s Ely’s and Ely Cathedral’s newest probationer choristers have been officially installed.

Archant

Ely Cathedral’s director of music is stepping down after three decades in the post.

Paul Trepte worked with Sarah MacDonald, director of Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir, for the last time after nearly 10 years as ten of King’s Ely’s and Ely Cathedral’s newest probationer choristers were officially installed.

The Mothering Sunday Eucharist was part of the final weekend for Mr Trepte, who is being succeeded by Edmund Aldhouse.

The choristers were installed during the service at Ely Cathedral, which was also attended by three junior probationers.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Being a chorister at Ely Cathedral and King’s Ely includes singing Evensong, sharing life with the other choristers, being part of a group of boys and girls.

“The choristers sing daily in Ely Cathedral, and all are educated at King’s Ely, receiving a scholarship which pays some of their fees. Boys join the cathedral choir in Years 3 to 5. Girls join in Years 7 to 9.”

Visit www.kingsely.org or www.elycathedral.org for more information.

