Five years jail for Ely Cathedral organist who sexually abused young boys

A former assistant organist at Ely Cathedral has been jailed for five years for sexual offences against children after he invited them back to his flat and showed them porn.

Scott Farrell befriended children under his supervision while he held the post at the cathedral between 1999 and 2001 and "used the trust placed in him by his young victims in the most depraved and harmful way".

Police were told how the 48-year-old, from Wouldham, near Rochester in Kent, would show the children pornographic images and videos before carrying out sexual acts.

Farrell was jailed for five years and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday August 13). He will also be on the Sex Offenders register for life.

A restraining order was also put in place in relation to one of the victims.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Farrell used the trust placed in him by his young victims in the most depraved and harmful way and each has shown a tremendous amount of bravery in recounting their ordeals.

"Sadly, the grooming tactics he used are far too common and it's up to all of us to recognise when children may be being exploited and to report concerns about children at risk."

An investigation was launched by Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU) in November 2017 after they received allegations against Farrell.

At the time police were made aware of these allegations, Farrell was working as the director of music at Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

He was arrested and immediately suspended from his role while an investigation was carried out.

Farrell's electronic devices were seized, which uncovered voyeuristic images and videos believed to have been taken on hidden cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms, some at his own flat, others at different homes.

In addition to this, 135 category C indecent images - category A being the most severe - were found which Farrell had taken himself.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of gross indecency with a boy under 16, two counts of voyeurism and one count of taking indecent images of a child after he appeared at Cambridge Magistrates Court on May 28.

The three charges of gross indecency with a child relate to three different victims, all taking place in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The remaining three offences were committed during Farrell's time at Rochester Cathedral in Kent.

Detective Constable Claire Bamford, from Cambridgeshire Police CAISU, said: "This was a lengthy investigation spanning several counties and involved tracking down a number of victims and witnesses."