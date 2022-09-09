Tributes have been paid across Cambridgeshire to Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral has shared information about visiting during the official mourning period for Her Majesty the Queen.

Tributes have been paid across Cambridgeshire to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday (September 8).

The Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“For nearly all of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we have known, and this truly marks the end of an era.

“Her dedication and commitment to this country has been unwavering, and her Christian faith an inspiration.

“May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

During the official mourning period, Ely Cathedral will be open to members of the public who wish to go and pay their respects there, light a candle, or pray – there is no charge.

There are designated areas inside the cathedral for lighting candles.

The Cathedral is also accepting floral tributes, but asks that they are left in a designated location.

A spokesperson said: “Any floral tributes left outside the cathedral will be moved to a designated area on Palace Green where they will remain until it becomes necessary to permanently remove them.”

The union flag will be flown at half-mast until the moment of proclamation of the new Sovereign; it will then be flown at full-mast until 1pm the following day when it will return to half-mast for the rest of the period of national mourning.

There will be two books of remembrance inside the cathedral for members of the public to sign, paying their respects to the Queen.

There will be stewards and signage to direct individuals as they enter the building and the cathedral asks that, if possible, members of the public bring their own pen.

The spokesperson added: “We will be giving thanks for, and acknowledging the life of Her Majesty the Queen at all forthcoming cathedral services.

“There will be an announcement about a formal service within the next few days.”

All Sunday services and Evensong at Ely Cathedral will be taking place as normal for the time being, but individuals are asked to check the website and social media channels for all updates.

If anyone has pre-booked tickets for admission into the cathedral or a tour of it, be assured that they will be rescheduled where possible or refunded.

A member of the cathedral box office team will contact those affected.

For more information about visiting Ely Cathedral during the official mourning period for Her Majesty the Queen, visit elycathedral.org/worship/her-majesty-the-queen.