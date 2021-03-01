Video
Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video
Published: 11:05 AM March 1, 2021
- Credit: © Terry Harris
Watch as Ely Cathedral - the Ship of the Fens - rises majestically above the mist.
Photographer and videographer Terry Harris captured this stunning timelaspe footage after getting up at the crack of dawn on Sunday February 28.
Looking like a scene straight out of a movie, the stunning video shows the fog majestically rolling over Ely Cathedral.
Terry Harris' landscape photography is often published in national newspapers, including The Times and The Telegraph.
