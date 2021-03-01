News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Video

Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:05 AM March 1, 2021   
Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 Februar

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Watch as Ely Cathedral - the Ship of the Fens - rises majestically above the mist.

Photographer and videographer Terry Harris captured this stunning timelaspe footage after getting up at the crack of dawn on Sunday February 28. 

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 Februar

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Looking like a scene straight out of a movie, the stunning video shows the fog majestically rolling over Ely Cathedral.

Terry Harris' landscape photography is often published in national newspapers, including The Times and The Telegraph.

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 Februar

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris


You may also want to watch:

Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents are objecting to Littleport Parish Council's plans for a new community and youth building.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Traffic, noise and anti-social behaviour among objections to new youth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire.

Courts

Meat, fuel and garden tool thieves sentenced after multiple thefts

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Littleport teenagers charity bike ride

Charity News

Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fifty volunteers joined the Ely Litter Pickers group just 24 hours after Miroslava Katsur launched it on Facebook.

Environment News

50 volunteers join litter picking group in just 24 hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus