Published: 11:05 AM March 1, 2021

Ely Cathedral - Ship of the Fens rises majestically above the Mist, Cathedral, Ely Sunday 28 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Watch as Ely Cathedral - the Ship of the Fens - rises majestically above the mist.

Photographer and videographer Terry Harris captured this stunning timelaspe footage after getting up at the crack of dawn on Sunday February 28.

Looking like a scene straight out of a movie, the stunning video shows the fog majestically rolling over Ely Cathedral.

Terry Harris' landscape photography is often published in national newspapers, including The Times and The Telegraph.

