Gaia has arrived! Stunning replica of planet Earth on show at Ely Cathedral
- Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL
A stunning seven-metre replica of planet Earth is on display in Ely Cathedral all this month.
Visual artist Luke Jerram's installation 'Gaia', which was sponsored by The Friends of Ely Cathedral), is hanging in the nave until July 31.
Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, The Very Revd Mark Bonney said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we've got 'Gaia' in Ely Cathedral.
"It's a wonderful sculptural inflated orb of the world itself and a sign of this fantastic and beautiful planet that God created and we are the stewards of and need to care for.
"It's like a beach ball being blown up really, and once it's deflated it's really rather odd-looking - hanging there like a shrivelled up lemon, then it blows up into this wonderful thing."
'Gaia' is the main star of the Heaven & Earth - The World in Our Hands' exhibition, which aims to highlight and address world issues.
As part of 'Heaven & Earth', the cathedral is hosting its first ever 'green fair' on Saturday July 31. With free entry, it will showcase eco-friendly businesses and local environmental groups.
"We all have a duty and responsibility to safeguard our planet and acknowledge the impact of climate change," say the cathedral team.
"We hope that Heaven & Earth - The World in Our Hands will raise awareness, educate and inspire us all to protect our world."
The exhibit can be experienced during cathedral opening hours.
Book visitor tickets online in advance (children under 16 and pass holders go free).