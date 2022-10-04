Ely Cathedral lit up pink to raise awareness of Organ Donation Week. Inset: Catherine Meredith's daughter Sarah, who has been on the liver transplant list for 15 months. - Credit: Catherine Meredith

Ely Cathedral turned pink as it played its part for Organ Donation Week.

The cathedral lit up on Thursday and Friday between September 26 – October 2 to help raise awareness of the need for organ donors.

Catherine Meredith’s daughter Sarah was born with cystic fibrosis and Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, a rare, inherited condition which causes lung and liver problems.

Sarah has been on the liver transplant list for 15 months and is hoping to be transferred onto the list at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“Something catastrophic could happen and it’s difficult to know, but we are talking months rather than years,” said Catherine.

Catherine’s daughter has been unable to go to school or work because of her health, but by lighting pink, it is hoped more people are aware of what they can do to help.

Catherine added: “I went to see Ely Cathedral about lighting up pink, and it’s important to publicise why buildings (across the UK) are lit up.”