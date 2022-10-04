News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cathedral lights up pink in key organ donation message

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:00 PM October 4, 2022
Ely Cathedral lit up pink to raise awareness of Organ Donation Week. Inset: Catherine Meredith's daughter Sarah, who has been on the liver transplant list for 15 months. - Credit: Catherine Meredith

Ely Cathedral turned pink as it played its part for Organ Donation Week. 

The cathedral lit up on Thursday and Friday between September 26 – October 2 to help raise awareness of the need for organ donors.

Catherine Meredith’s daughter Sarah was born with cystic fibrosis and Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, a rare, inherited condition which causes lung and liver problems. 

Sarah has been on the liver transplant list for 15 months and is hoping to be transferred onto the list at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. 

Catherine Meredith's daughter Sarah was born with two genetic conditions and has been on the liver transplant list for 15 months. - Credit: Catherine Meredith

“Something catastrophic could happen and it’s difficult to know, but we are talking months rather than years,” said Catherine. 

Catherine’s daughter has been unable to go to school or work because of her health, but by lighting pink, it is hoped more people are aware of what they can do to help. 

Ely Cathedral lit up pink during Organ Donation Week to emphasise the need for organ donors. - Credit: Catherine Meredith

Ely Cathedral lit up pink during Organ Donation Week to emphasise the need for organ donors. - Credit: Catherine Meredith

Catherine added: “I went to see Ely Cathedral about lighting up pink, and it’s important to publicise why buildings (across the UK) are lit up.” 

