The tower at Ely Cathedral will be lit up yellow and blue for Ukraine until next week. - Credit: Archant 2022

In a call for peace in the developing situation between Russia and Ukraine, Ely Cathedral will be lit in blue and yellow colours.

Blue and yellow symbolises the Ukrainian flag and The Octagon Tower will be lit up this evening (February 25).

The tower will be lit for the entire week, until next Thursday, so it covers the day of prayer on Sunday and Ash Wednesday when the Pope has also called for a day of prayer.

The lights come in advance of the day of prayer for peace on Sunday (February 27). The prayer of peace has been called for by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

Ely Cathedral shared a prayer to their Facebook page from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The Archbishops of York and Canterbury said in a statement: "Many of us will have troubled hearts as we watch with horror the attack by Russia on Ukraine.

"As we have already said, this attack is an act of evil, imperilling as it does the relative peace and security that Europe has enjoyed for so long.

“The attack by one nation on a free, democratic country has rightly provoked outrage, sanctions and condemnation.

"We lament with the people of Ukraine, and we pray for the innocent, the frightened and those who have lost loved ones, homes, and family.

"We continue to call for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces as well as wide-ranging efforts to ensure peace, stability and security."

Other cathedrals will also light up in unison including Peterborough Cathedral.