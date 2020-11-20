Advanced search

Ely Cathedral receives grant to pay for ‘urgent’ Lantern Tower repairs

PUBLISHED: 15:18 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 20 November 2020

Ely Cathedral has received funding to pay for “urgent” repairs to its “seriously damaged” Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion. Picture: TIMOTHY SELVAGE

Ely Cathedral has received funding to pay for “urgent” repairs to its “seriously damaged” Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion. Picture: TIMOTHY SELVAGE

Timothy Selvage | timothyselvage.com | 2015

Ely Cathedral has received funding to pay for “urgent” repairs to its “seriously damaged” Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion.

Ely Cathedral has received funding to pay for �urgent� repairs to its �seriously damaged� Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion. Picture: TIMOTHY SELVAGEEly Cathedral has received funding to pay for �urgent� repairs to its �seriously damaged� Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion. Picture: TIMOTHY SELVAGE

The historic building is one of 445 heritage organisations across the country who will share £103 million to help restart reconstruction work and maintenance on heritage sites.

The cash boost is part of the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

An Ely Cathedral spokesman said: “Ely’s famous Lantern (Octagon) Tower was recently found to have serious damage to the lead roof cladding, which, in some areas, had completely corroded exposing the underlying timber structure.

MORE: Ely Cathedral ‘doing better’ than other cathedrals across country who are ‘really struggling’

“This led to serious leaks and internal erosion directly to the area underneath which included the principal altar and Octagon floor – both of which had to be kept covered to protect them from rainwater leaking through the roof.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Gary Barlow superfan offers two VIP concert tickets for charity raffle prize

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith has organised a raffle with two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts as the top prize. Pictures: Sue Smith

Latest from the Ely Standard

Student goes pink in fundraiser to support worthy cause

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his �100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Ely Cathedral receives grant to pay for ‘urgent’ Lantern Tower repairs

Ely Cathedral has received funding to pay for “urgent” repairs to its “seriously damaged” Lantern Tower, which has caused internal leaks and erosion. Picture: TIMOTHY SELVAGE

Pub owners launch CCTV appeal after thieves break in to office and cars

The owners of The Maid's Head in Wicken are appealing for CCTV footage after thieves ransacked the drawers of the pub’s office before smashing up their petty cash tin. Picture: THE MAIDS HEAD FACEBOOK

Family pays tribute to ‘loved’ partner and daughter who died in single-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to Emilia Komorowska, 25, of Pippin Close, Over, who died in a single-vehicle crash near Over on Sunday November 8. Her family described her as a loved partner and daughter. Picture: POLICE/FAMILY

IT’S A MIRACLE: Dog stolen six years ago from 300 miles away to be reunited with owner

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE