News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Choristers compete in Ely Cathedral's Shrove Tuesday pancake race

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 3, 2022
It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

Ely Cathedral's pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a was pew-tiful site to behold at this year’s Shrove Tuesday pancake race and party held at Ely Cathedral on March 1.  

Continuing their annual tradition, the chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral.  

For the third year running, both boy and girl choristers joined in the fun.  

Ely Cathedral has always been to the fore when it comes to seeing if their choristers are ‘batter’ runners than other members of the church community who also stage their own pancake races.  

This year’s race night was started by the Dean, Rev Mark Bonney.  

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

One spectator, former Ely mayor Cllr Mike Rouse, said: “The races today are much more frantic and furious – they go flat out you could say!”  

Several individuals and families attended the evening races whether that be in person or through a YouTube livestream.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
  3. 3 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
  1. 4 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
  2. 5 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
  3. 6 Bin collection changes will 'help benefit everyone' say council
  4. 7 Updates as almost 500 homes hit by power cut in east Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
  7. 10 Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base

Many took to social media afterwards to highlight how much they enjoyed the evening of fun.  

One person said: “It was brilliant fun” while another added “I tuned in online; it was brilliant to watch and looked like so much fun.”

You can view the livestream from the evening on YouTube.

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

The chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral


Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Don't Miss

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Anuj Makwana and her mum Harsha Makwana opened the doors to New Barns Stores on Thursday, February 10.

Shop Local

Mother and son open new convenience store in city

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon