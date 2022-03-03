Gallery

Ely Cathedral's pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral. - Credit: Mike Rouse

It was a was pew-tiful site to behold at this year’s Shrove Tuesday pancake race and party held at Ely Cathedral on March 1.

Continuing their annual tradition, the chorister’s pancake race saw choristers, musicians and clergy going head-to-head racing down the Nave of the cathedral.

For the third year running, both boy and girl choristers joined in the fun.

Ely Cathedral has always been to the fore when it comes to seeing if their choristers are ‘batter’ runners than other members of the church community who also stage their own pancake races.

This year’s race night was started by the Dean, Rev Mark Bonney.

17 seconds you’ll never get back lol. Hilarious start to ⁦⁦@Ely_Cathedral⁩ pancake race last night. Joyful, fun and wonderful. pic.twitter.com/FpiKlxbRfL — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 2, 2022

One spectator, former Ely mayor Cllr Mike Rouse, said: “The races today are much more frantic and furious – they go flat out you could say!”

Several individuals and families attended the evening races whether that be in person or through a YouTube livestream.

Many took to social media afterwards to highlight how much they enjoyed the evening of fun.

One person said: “It was brilliant fun” while another added “I tuned in online; it was brilliant to watch and looked like so much fun.”

You can view the livestream from the evening on YouTube.

