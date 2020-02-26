Gallery

Flipping success! Ely Cathedral host annual pancake race and party on Shrove Tuesday

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER Archant

It was a flipping success at this year's annual Shrove Tuesday pancake race and party held at Ely Cathedral last night (February 25).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

For the first time, both boy and girl choristers joined in the fun as they took part in the traditional race along the cathedral nave.

Money was also raised for the Church Urban Fund's Food Poverty Campaign, which aims to raise awareness for those who struggle to put food on the table and where children go to school hungry.

An Ely Cathedral spokesperson said: "Thanks to everyone that came to our choristers' Pancake Race and Party last night, a great time was had by all, whilst also raising money for the Church Urban Fund."

"We are pleased to support this campaign by the Church Urban Fund and hope that it encourages us all to stand up to food poverty in the UK - and have some fun in the process."

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER It was a flipping success for Ely Cathedral at their annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. Pictures: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: