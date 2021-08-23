Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- Credit: CHANNEL 4
March and Ely are the focus of a new Channel 4 show featuring daytime TV star Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock DBE.
As part of their filming for 'Great Canal Journeys', the Celebrity Gogglebox favourites stopped off at Ely Cathedral and travelled along the River Nene.
The show comes after the pair were spotted in East Cambridgeshire after visiting their "favourite" bookshop, Topping, in late May.
Gyles tweeted: "Yup, we’re back on the canals this week - Wednesday at 9.00 pm on More4 … we’re exploring the Fens this trip & stopped off in Ely - at one of my favourite bookshops: @ToppingsEly."