News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:33 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 1:45 PM August 23, 2021
March and Ely are the focus of Channel 4 show 'Great Canal Journeys' featuring Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock.

March and Ely are the focus of Channel 4 show 'Great Canal Journeys' featuring Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock. - Credit: CHANNEL 4

March and Ely are the focus of a new Channel 4 show featuring daytime TV star Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock DBE.

As part of their filming for 'Great Canal Journeys', the Celebrity Gogglebox favourites stopped off at Ely Cathedral and travelled along the River Nene.

The show comes after the pair were spotted in East Cambridgeshire after visiting their "favourite" bookshop, Topping, in late May. 

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely on Wednesday, May 26. - Credit: Twitter/Gyles Brandreth 

Gyles tweeted: "Yup, we’re back on the canals this week - Wednesday at 9.00 pm on More4 … we’re exploring the Fens this trip & stopped off in Ely - at one of my favourite bookshops: ⁦@ToppingsEly."




You may also want to watch:

TV
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cooks Family Vintage Tea Room in March is one of the best places to enjoy afternoon tea in Cambridgeshire.

Food and Drink

Eight of the best afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The Butts in Soham was closed off after a sinkhole had emerged

Updated

Sinkhole '10 to 15 feet deep' causes disruption

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
March station

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Woman in Aldi queue at Lisle Lane, Ely store pays for stranger's shopping

Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon