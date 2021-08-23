Published: 1:33 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 1:45 PM August 23, 2021

March and Ely are the focus of Channel 4 show 'Great Canal Journeys' featuring Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock. - Credit: CHANNEL 4

March and Ely are the focus of a new Channel 4 show featuring daytime TV star Gyles Brandreth and Dame Sheila Hancock DBE.

As part of their filming for 'Great Canal Journeys', the Celebrity Gogglebox favourites stopped off at Ely Cathedral and travelled along the River Nene.

The show comes after the pair were spotted in East Cambridgeshire after visiting their "favourite" bookshop, Topping, in late May.

English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely on Wednesday, May 26. - Credit: Twitter/Gyles Brandreth

Gyles tweeted: "Yup, we’re back on the canals this week - Wednesday at 9.00 pm on More4 … we’re exploring the Fens this trip & stopped off in Ely - at one of my favourite bookshops: ⁦@ToppingsEly."











