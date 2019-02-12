Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cabaret evening raises £600 for King’s Ely charities

PUBLISHED: 14:48 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 15 February 2019

A cabaret evening hosted by Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir has raised £600 for charity. Picture: KING'S ELY.

A cabaret evening hosted by Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir has raised £600 for charity. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

A cabaret evening hosted by Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir raised £600 for

King’s Ely’s charities Cancer Research UK and the Tsavo Conservation Group.

People of all ages packed into the school’s Hayward Theatre for ‘Etheldreda Entertains’ – an evening featuring some of the girls’ favourites songs, including hits from musicals including Oliver, Mamma Mia and the Wizard of Oz.

Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir (ECGC) sang for the first time in September 2006 and was founded to complement the boys’ choir, which has been part of the English Choral tradition since the mid-16th century.

Since 2010, ECGC has been under the direction of Sarah MacDonald, who is also director of music at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Historically, Ely’s girl choristers have been educated at King’s Ely Senior (Years 9 to 13), and have boarded together in Canonry House, beside the south entrance of the cathedral.

However, since September 2018, the choir has been accepting girls in Years 7 and 8 at King’s Ely Junior.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The customer's van that was taken to Leslie Michael Lynch in Earith.

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Woman killed in Cambridge collision named

Woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named. She was involved in a collision on Arbury Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Councillor slams ‘selfish’ drivers after bad parking blocks ambulance in Ely

A stark warning to motorists who block roads by parking “selfishly” in Ely has been issued by a district councillor after an ambulance struggled to get up Fore Hill. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Most Read

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cabaret evening raises £600 for King’s Ely charities

A cabaret evening hosted by Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir has raised £600 for charity. Picture: KING'S ELY.

LETTER: Councillor Bill Hunt urges Barclays to think again about closing Soham branch

Barclays bank is to close its Soham branch on May 31. However Soham South Councillor Bill Hunt says the closure would harm the fast-expanding town.

Don’t miss Viva Youth performing Peter Pan in Isleham

Get ready to be enchanted as Viva Youth’s youngest budding performers invite you to fly away to Neverland in their performance of Peter Pan, which is at The Beeches in Isleham tonight (February 15) and tomorrow (Friday 16). Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after woman dies in crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision in Cambridge on Wednesday (February 13). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: One point gained and two new faces for Soham Town Rangers

Josh Dawkin (right) has joined Soham Town Rangers on a dual registration deal from St Ives Town.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists