Cabaret evening raises £600 for King’s Ely charities

King’s Ely’s charities Cancer Research UK and the Tsavo Conservation Group.

People of all ages packed into the school’s Hayward Theatre for ‘Etheldreda Entertains’ – an evening featuring some of the girls’ favourites songs, including hits from musicals including Oliver, Mamma Mia and the Wizard of Oz.

Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir (ECGC) sang for the first time in September 2006 and was founded to complement the boys’ choir, which has been part of the English Choral tradition since the mid-16th century.

Since 2010, ECGC has been under the direction of Sarah MacDonald, who is also director of music at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Historically, Ely’s girl choristers have been educated at King’s Ely Senior (Years 9 to 13), and have boarded together in Canonry House, beside the south entrance of the cathedral.

However, since September 2018, the choir has been accepting girls in Years 7 and 8 at King’s Ely Junior.