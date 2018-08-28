Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fond farewell for Ely Cathedral Flower Guild members

PUBLISHED: 12:44 24 January 2019

Members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild including chairman Judy Wynn, Mary Foister, Marilyn Crossley, June Nash and Lenny Prigg. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild including chairman Judy Wynn, Mary Foister, Marilyn Crossley, June Nash and Lenny Prigg. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Archant

Five long-serving members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild were thanked for their contribution and service over the years as they step down from the voluntary role.

A spokesman for Ely Cathedral said: “We thank them all for their many years of loyal service and wish them all the very best for the future.

Chairman Judy Wynn, who was among those saying goodbye, said: “The job has been a great team effort, with Mary Foister as my support throughout, Marilyn Crossley as the co-ordinator of the many weddings, and June Nash and Lenny Prigg assisting with their local knowledge and expertise.

“The guild is so blessed to have the creativity of such talented and enthusiastic members, together with the support of local flower clubs including Cambridge, City of Ely, Littleport, Burwell and the Wisbech Arrangers.”

Pauline Furness, who said farewell to the members on social media, wrote: “Nobody has worked harder for the flower guild than June and Lenny.

“They deserve many congratulations for giving many, many hours like many other flower guild volunteers who gave time so generously.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

An impressive new walkway next to the Ely Southern Bypass made of 252 tonnes of steel and capturing picturesque views across the city has officially opened. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

#includeImage($article, 225)

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016

Walk this way! Ely’s new bypass walkway officially opens to the public

An impressive new walkway next to the Ely Southern Bypass made of 252 tonnes of steel and capturing picturesque views across the city has officially opened. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Ely Cathedral’s Sparkling Valentine’s Concert is back for a tenth year

Solo violinist Harriet Mackenzie will perform at Ely Cathedral's sparkling Valentine's concert

Fond farewell for Ely Cathedral Flower Guild members

Members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild including chairman Judy Wynn, Mary Foister, Marilyn Crossley, June Nash and Lenny Prigg. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists