Fond farewell for Ely Cathedral Flower Guild members

Members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild including chairman Judy Wynn, Mary Foister, Marilyn Crossley, June Nash and Lenny Prigg. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL. Archant

Five long-serving members of the Ely Cathedral Flower Guild were thanked for their contribution and service over the years as they step down from the voluntary role.

A spokesman for Ely Cathedral said: “We thank them all for their many years of loyal service and wish them all the very best for the future.

Chairman Judy Wynn, who was among those saying goodbye, said: “The job has been a great team effort, with Mary Foister as my support throughout, Marilyn Crossley as the co-ordinator of the many weddings, and June Nash and Lenny Prigg assisting with their local knowledge and expertise.

“The guild is so blessed to have the creativity of such talented and enthusiastic members, together with the support of local flower clubs including Cambridge, City of Ely, Littleport, Burwell and the Wisbech Arrangers.”

Pauline Furness, who said farewell to the members on social media, wrote: “Nobody has worked harder for the flower guild than June and Lenny.

“They deserve many congratulations for giving many, many hours like many other flower guild volunteers who gave time so generously.”