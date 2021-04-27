Published: 10:17 AM April 27, 2021

Ely Cathedral provided the backdrop for Friends of the Earth's climate action message. - Credit: FRIENDS OF THE EARTH

Ely Cathedral was illuminated with a climate action message to mark Earth Day.

Friends of the Earth projected the message that 11,000 climate-friendly jobs could be created in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough onto the backdrop of the cathedral on April 21.

The projections highlighted Friends of the Earth’s Climate Action Pledge, which calls on candidates to prioritise the climate emergency in the mayoral elections on May 6.

The pledge makes it easy for people to contact the candidates and ask them to commit to delivering a climate action plan.

Victoria Marsom, Friends of the Earth campaigner, said: "We used Ely Cathedral’s stunning beauty to full effect to project the need to take climate change seriously and create much-needed employment.

“Mayors have critical powers at their disposal to fight the climate and ecological emergency.

"The climate crisis may seem a global problem, but the answer lies in our local communities.

"On May 6, demand ambitious climate action for Cambridgeshire and a greener, fairer society for all.”



