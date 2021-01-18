Published: 11:03 AM January 18, 2021

Ely Standard reader Peter Harris thinks Ely Cathedral should be opened up as a Covid-19 vaccination centre. This is a picture of Ely Cathedral's nave. - Credit: ARCHANT

Due to the current pandemic, the Chapter and Dean of Ely have recently curtailed public participation in weekday services and the opportunity for private prayer in Ely Cathedral.





Therefore, it might be worth considering using the cathedral for Covid-19 vaccinations as it is ideally situated for most people to access - with people entering through the main doors and leaving through the south door.

I realise that the Dean and clergy are praying for us all on a daily basis and their services are streamed online, but they could still possibly do this from Prior Craudens Chapel.

Using the cathedral could and would act as a beacon of hope for many in these troubled times.

And it is, and always will be, at the heart of our community - which needs hope, spiritual support and to be vaccinated.

To many, the church and cathedral should be in the frontline of our lives.