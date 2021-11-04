Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair draws in visitors from across the country. Picture: KEITH HEPPELL - Credit: Archant

Having had to go virtual last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the 2021 Christmas Gift & Food Fair at Ely Cathedral is set to be even more special.

Described by Country Living Magazine as 'a lovely event to start the festive season', there'll be presents for friends and family from over 100 boutique stalls and designers all located in the cathedral's nave and Lady Chapel.

And, for the first time, the grounds surrounding the cathedral will be incorporated into the Christmas Fair experience too.

A festive village will be located on Cross Green providing an outdoor shopping experience and several stalls selling food and snacks.

Organisers say the fair will be a Covid-safe event with all staff, volunteers, stall holders and visitors encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Face masks will also be mandatory when inside the building and there will be several hand sanitiser stations located at key points around the cathedral.

The cathedral team is also offering a park and ride service at Angel Drove in Ely, CB7 4EA on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost is £5 per vehicle and is payable at the site (cash only).

The service will operate from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, 8.30am to 5pm on Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

All exhibitor stalls have been allocated for this year's event.

Applications for the 2022 event will open in January.

These are the dates and session times:

Wednesday November 17: 6.30-9pm - preview evening

Thursday November 18: 9.30am to 1pm and 1-4.30pm

Friday November 19: 9-10am with exclusive entry for 'shoppers with wheels' and 10am to 1pm, 1-4.30pm and 6.30-9pm

Saturday November 20: 9.30am to 1pm and 1-4.30pm

Due to the popularity of the event and limits on numbers, all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Entry costs £4.50 for adults and is free for children under 16 (when accompanied by an adult).

Entry plus Stained Glass Museum entry costs £7.50 however this is not available on the preview evening.

Admission to the preview evening costs £6.50.

On booking a ticket, a wristband will be sent in the post.

"This is the event ticket, so please wear it on arrival at the Christmas Fair to ensure quick entry into the cathedral," say organisers.