Choristers come together virtually to record new lockdown songs

PUBLISHED: 16:58 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 11 August 2020

Ely Cathedral choristers came together - virtually - to record two lockdown songs. Members of both the cathedral's girls' and boys' choirs, who are all pupils at King's Ely, joined forces remotely for the recordings. The girl choristers are pictured. Picture: KING'S ELY

Ely Cathedral choristers have come together – virtually – to record two lockdown songs.

Ely Cathedral choristers came together - virtually - to record two lockdown songs. Members of both the cathedral's girls' and boys' choirs, who are all pupils at King's Ely, joined forces remotely for the recordings. The boy choristers are pictured. Picture: KING'S ELY

Members of both the cathedral’s girls’ and boys’ choirs, who are all pupils at King’s Ely, joined forces remotely for the recordings.

The girls have recorded ‘How Shall I Sing that Majesty’, sung to Ken Naylor’s tune, Coe Fen, and the boys have recorded one of their Evensong favourites, the ‘Ely Magnificat’ by Ben Parry.

You can listen to the girls here and the boys here.

Glen Dempsey, assistant director of music at Ely Cathedral, said: “Although Covid-19 has put a pause on our choristers being able to make music together in the cathedral, singing has by no means stopped for them altogether.

“We have been finding creative ways to keep singing online in so far as is practicable. Even Zooms have been a particular adventure.

“These two recordings showcase our boys and girls performing two real Ely favourites; each singer recorded their own voice and then everyone was mixed together digitally. Do have a listen.”

The ‘next generation’ of choristers is currently being recruited. To find out more or to arrange an informal audition in person or online, contact King’s Ely’s admissions team by calling (01353) 660707 or by emailing admissions@kingsely.org

