Ely Cathedral is searching for 'would be' choristers to attend open event

Ely Cathedral is inviting local school children to find their singing voice at an event on Saturday January 18 as it searches for 'would be' choristers.

'The Chorister Experience' is specifically aimed at boys currently in years two and three. They will take part in musical workshops , interactive games and get the chance to sing Evensong with the famous Cathedral Choir.

Edmund Aldhouse, director of music at Ely Cathedral, said: "We are hoping to hear from boys from across the region who have some talent and enjoy music and singing.

"Our current choristers come from differing schools and backgrounds and we relish the diversity and enthusiasm each boy brings to the choir.

"Being a chorister at Ely can offer some incredible experiences, lifelong friendships and quite a lot of fun ".

For more information including times and the option to register your interest visit www.elycathedral.org/music