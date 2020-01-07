Advanced search

Ely Cathedral is searching for 'would be' choristers to attend open event

PUBLISHED: 10:25 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 07 January 2020

Ely Cathedral is inviting local school children to find their singing voice at an event on Saturday January 18 as it searches for �would be� choristers. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Ely Cathedral is inviting local school children to find their singing voice at an event on Saturday January 18 as it searches for �would be� choristers. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Archant

Ely Cathedral is inviting local school children to find their singing voice at an event on Saturday January 18 as it searches for 'would be' choristers.

'The Chorister Experience' is specifically aimed at boys currently in years two and three. They will take part in musical workshops , interactive games and get the chance to sing Evensong with the famous Cathedral Choir.

You may also want to watch:

Edmund Aldhouse, director of music at Ely Cathedral, said: "We are hoping to hear from boys from across the region who have some talent and enjoy music and singing.

"Our current choristers come from differing schools and backgrounds and we relish the diversity and enthusiasm each boy brings to the choir.

"Being a chorister at Ely can offer some incredible experiences, lifelong friendships and quite a lot of fun ".

For more information including times and the option to register your interest visit www.elycathedral.org/music

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Dog walker who found body tells jury he thought someone had fallen asleep

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Most Read

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely man arrested after officers find him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs - at four in the morning

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire weekend blitz

Hare coursers prosecuted and vehicles seized in East Cambridgeshire. Picture: EAST CAMBS POLICE/ RCAT

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Dog walker who found body tells jury he thought someone had fallen asleep

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely air cadets take on historical tour in RAF Marham visit

Members of the 1094 Ely Squadron visited RAF Marham and were given a VIP tour of the station. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY SQUADRON

Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun by Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse

Surprise appearance at Littleport parkrun from Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who presented Lyn with a medal alongside partner Cathy. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Ely City manager Luke McAvoy aims to turn club fortunes around at higher level

Ely City in action earlier in the season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Plant expert Wayne Hollingsworth’s fundraising talk at Haddenham Arts Centre will ‘help to save their wildlife pond’

Plant expert Wayne Hollingsworth, who has worked with David Attenborough and supplied to Game of Thrones, is coming to Haddenham for a fundraising talk on February 1. The talk is being held to raise money for the arts centre's 'save our wildlife pond' project. Picture: CAROLINE CRAWLEY

Ely Cathedral is searching for ‘would be’ choristers to attend open event

Ely Cathedral is inviting local school children to find their singing voice at an event on Saturday January 18 as it searches for �would be� choristers. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists