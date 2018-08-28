Here’s your chance to audition to join Ely Cathedral Choir this year

Children with a love of music and singing are being given the chance to join the world famous Ely Cathedral Choir.

Auditions for both girl and boy Ely chorister places take place on Friday, January 18.

The choristers sing daily in the cathedral, and all are educated at King’s Ely, receiving a scholarship which pays for some of their fees.

Boys join the cathedral choir in Years 3 to 5. Girls join in Years 7 to 9.

Paul Trepte, director of music at Ely Cathedral and Sarah MacDonald, director of Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir, are encouraging boys and girls from all backgrounds to audition.

Mr Trepte said: “We are looking for potential, rather than a fully trained singer.

“Enthusiasm, a good musical ear and a clear natural voice are the most important things.”

The Voice Trials day will include a short audition with the choir’s director and music staff from King’s Ely.

There will be a chance to visit the boarding houses, tour the school and parents of candidates will be able to meet members of the school and the cathedral.

To book visit www.elycathedral.org/music/voice-trials-2019 or www.kingsely.org/news-events/taster-days/.

To find out more about girl choristerships before submitting an application, contact Sarah MacDonald: 01353 660586 or email sarahmacdonald@kingsely.org.

For boy choristerships, contact Paul Trepte: 01353 660336 or email p.trepte@elycathedral.org.