Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
- Credit: Ely Cathedral/James Billings
Ely Cathedral’s showpiece ‘Hark! The Herald’ carol concert has been cancelled.
The concert was scheduled for December 22 and all tickets were sold out two months ago.
A cathedral spokesperson said: “After much deliberation we have regretfully decided to cancel our annual Christmas carol concert.
“This event was sold out in October and, at full capacity, we feel we must prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the audience, musicians, staff and volunteers.”
The spokesperson said: “We are sorry to have to come to this decision as we fully appreciate how disappointing this will be to all involved.
“All tickets holders have been contacted directly.”
The cathedral is holding a number of carol services, at reduced capacity, and can be booked via their website.
“Due to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid 19 virus, we have made the decision to re-introduce a few necessary precautions regarding Christmas services at Ely Cathedral,” said the spokesperson.
“If you wish to attend our carol services, midnight mass or the Christmas Day eucharist, we kindly ask you to book your seats in advance, so that we can maintain a safe number of attendees and ensure the wellbeing and safety of all involved.”
Free tickets are available via the events page of their website here www.elycathedral.org/events