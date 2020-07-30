Ely Cathedral has 250 visitors in just one day after four months of closure - the Almonry restaurant is back too
PUBLISHED: 12:04 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 July 2020
Archant
More than 250 people visited Ely Cathedral on Wednesday (July 29) as it reopened after more than 130 days of closure.
Nearly all areas are accessible to the public including the Lady Chapel and the Almonry restaurant, while it is hoped that tower tours and guided tours can resume as soon as it is safe to do so.
Chris Flatman, director of operations, said: “It has been a long four months since the doors were closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Government and the Church of England, we are delighted to be re-opening for the summer.
“The cathedral team has been so excited at the prospect of opening doors and welcoming back visitors and everyone has been working hard to ensure there are plenty of safety measures in place as well as having staff and volunteers are on hand to make sure visitors have an enjoyable experience. “
MORE: Two peregrines set up home in the tower of Ely Cathedral
You may also want to watch:
Ely Cathedral was recently awarded Visit England’s industry standard ‘We’re Good To Go!’ consumer mark, which is given to reassure visitors that they adhere to Government and public health guidance, that they have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment, and have the required processes in place.
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, visitors are being asked to book tickets in advance of their visit so the cathedral can keep an eye the number of people accessing the building at any one time.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.