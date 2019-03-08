Advanced search

Nearly £2,000 raised for Cats Protection charity in memory of Ely's most famous cat

PUBLISHED: 14:33 16 August 2019

A JustGiving page set up in memory of Ely’s most famous cat, Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury's, has raised nearly £2,000 for the charity Cats Protection. Picture: JUSTGIVING.

A JustGiving page set up in memory of Ely's most famous cat has raised nearly £2,000 for the charity Cats Protection.

The Garfield Memorial Fund, which has a target of £4,664, has so far raised £1,842 for the charity because it was a cause that Garfield and his owner had supported.

A post on the page reads: "Garfield, Ely's most famous cat, was known and loved by thousands if people, around the world. He was a media star and featured in his own books

"He was clever, friendly and a great character and he was a great supporter of Cat's Protection in Ely.

"When Garfield tragically died on July 2, 2019, those who knew and loved him most wanted his legacy to live on and for the death of this extraordinary celebri-cat to make a difference to cats who are not so fortunate.

"So this fund has been created to allow people to remember Garfield by donating to this cause that was so close to Garfield's heart.

"We love and miss you Garfield but your memory lives on."

Emma Watson, who donated £10 towards the fundraiser, said: "Garfield was one in a million, and one of the best known residents of Ely.

"He generated such a positive vibe for everyone visiting the Sainsbury's store, and was a fantastic 'catvocate'."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mr-sainsbury-garfield

