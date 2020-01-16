Ely care home sold to new healthcare group to provide nursing support

Care home Vera James House in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

A care home in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care - but no residents will be moved.

Vera James House, in Chapel Street, will be transferred from the CHS Group to Glenholme Healthcare.

No existing residents will be asked to leave due to the sale, all staff will transfer to the new company and the home will continue to take council nominations.

Stephen Hills, operations director at CHS Group, said: "Community requirements for care services and our own capabilities as a care provider have evolved considerably over the past few years meaning it is now the right time to adapt our services and the way we operate.

"The welfare of current residents has been central to the sale process and we have worked hard to find a buyer with values that closely align to our own.

"We expect Glenholme Healthcare to provide the same high quality of service CHS has always delivered to residents at Vera James House."

CHS Group will retain ownership of John Beckett Court and Bedford House on the same site as Vera James House and will continue to operate the Ely Young People's Project.