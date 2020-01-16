Advanced search

Ely care home sold to new healthcare group to provide nursing support

PUBLISHED: 10:47 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 16 January 2020

Care home Vera James House in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Care home Vera James House in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A care home in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care - but no residents will be moved.

Vera James House, in Chapel Street, will be transferred from the CHS Group to Glenholme Healthcare.

No existing residents will be asked to leave due to the sale, all staff will transfer to the new company and the home will continue to take council nominations.

You may also want to watch:

Stephen Hills, operations director at CHS Group, said: "Community requirements for care services and our own capabilities as a care provider have evolved considerably over the past few years meaning it is now the right time to adapt our services and the way we operate.

"The welfare of current residents has been central to the sale process and we have worked hard to find a buyer with values that closely align to our own.

"We expect Glenholme Healthcare to provide the same high quality of service CHS has always delivered to residents at Vera James House."

CHS Group will retain ownership of John Beckett Court and Bedford House on the same site as Vera James House and will continue to operate the Ely Young People's Project.

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Spared from eviction, the Indian couple under threat of being forced out of their £25,000 mobile home at Littleport

Park home site manager Karl Neville and owner's son Tommy Murphy took a selfie after posting the eviction on the Kudilatts home at Littleport. They then sent it to the couple.

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Spared from eviction, the Indian couple under threat of being forced out of their £25,000 mobile home at Littleport

Park home site manager Karl Neville and owner's son Tommy Murphy took a selfie after posting the eviction on the Kudilatts home at Littleport. They then sent it to the couple.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder

Littleport woman due in court for soliciting to commit murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

Ely care home sold to new healthcare group to provide nursing support

Care home Vera James House in Ely will be sold to a healthcare group to provide nursing care. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Over 120 homes to be built in Cottenham as part of £21 million development project

Over 120 homes will be built in Cottenham as part of a £21 million housing development. Picture: CHARLES CHURCH

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Crucial home clashes as Soham Town Rangers attempt to climb out of slump

Soham Town Rangers player-coach Lloyd Groves in action earlier this season. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists