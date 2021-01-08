News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home resident among first patients to get new Covid-19 vaccine

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:28 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 5:30 PM January 8, 2021
Care home resident Maud

Maud, an 85-year-old resident at Vera James Care Home in Ely, was among the first patients locally to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine today. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUP

An Ely care home resident was among the first patients locally to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine today.

UK Approves Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Eighty-five-year-old Maud Coulson, who is a resident at Vera James Care Home, was one of the first patients locally to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine today from the team at St Mary’s Surgery.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is now underway in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with more vaccination sites opening up over the coming days and weeks. 
 

