Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 

John Elworthy

Published: 7:06 PM September 20, 2021   
Truly spectacular fireworks in Ely - from three years ago - with the cathedral as a backdrop. 

Cherry Hill fireworks, Ely, joined the Christmas Lights switch-on in being cancelled because of Covid-19. 

Michael Judkins of the Ely Community Events, who organise the annual fireworks display, said they had no option. 

The display had been planned for November 6.  

He said it is because “by reason of lack of certainty to be able to manage the event safely”. 

This, he said, was as a result of “continuing concerns in relation to Covid 19, and the prospect of the reintroduction of more restrictive measures”. 

As a result, it was “felt the right course was not to go ahead. 

“With ticket sales otherwise due to begin at the end of this month, it was important to reach a final decision here and now.” 

Mr Judkins said: “We appreciate the cancellation may disappoint many people who greatly enjoy this occasion in Ely’s calendar.” 

He said everyone would share with the events team the disappointment and “regret the loss of opportunity for the second successive year”. 

The event raised money for “many local charities and good causes”. 

He added; “It is our strong hope that conditions will permit the return of the event in 2022 and we will look forward to notifying arrangements in due course”. 

The announcement follows a statement from Cllr Sue Austen, the Mayor of Ely.  

She said: “Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty with Covid 19, the city council has taken the decision not to proceed with the Christmas Lights switch on event this year.  

“However, the Council very much looks forward to providing the Christmas Lights Illuminations and a Christmas shopping evening where these can be appreciated.” 

She promised: “More details regarding this will be published in due course.  

“The city council is very grateful to all the volunteers that have helped past and present, in providing the switch on event in previous years and to those that are out in all weathers erecting the lights for us all to enjoy.” 

Christmas lights switch on had been booked, provisionally, for November 26. 

Last year the fireworks display was also cancelled because of Covid-19. 

The committee had announced there were looking forward to 2021 and “another memorable and successful fundraising occasion on that date”.   


