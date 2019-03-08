Advanced search

Can you help Zack with his National Youth Theatre dream? He is hoping the people of Ely will help fulfil his ambition

PUBLISHED: 15:52 09 May 2019

Zack-Rhys Wymer, a year 11 student at Ely College, auditioned back in February to join The National Youth Theatre, and he has been successful.Picture; FAMILY

Zack-Rhys Wymer, a year 11 student at Ely College, has received the email he has been waiting for.

He auditioned back in February to join The National Youth Theatre, and he has been successful.

From over six thousand applicants only 650 were chosen for acting and back stage roles for both junior and senior categories.

Zack-Rhys will now be spending two weeks in the summer holidays at London's Goldsmith University on the National Youth Theatre's residential course.

Zack-Rhys has appeared in numerous local amateur theatre productions with Ely Campaign Amateur Theatre Company and Soham's Viva Theatre Company. He has also secured a place on the foundation course at The Body work Performing Arts Cambridge starting September 2019; he hopes for a career in musical theatre and acting.

To enable Zack's wish to come true the course and residential accommodation needs to be funded.

He will be doing various money raising events and has set up a 'just giving' page on Facebook.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zack-rhys-wymer?utm_term=aM6MWNRWD

