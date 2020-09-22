Council hand 24-hour vacation notice to camper staying with five dogs in city park

East Cambridgeshire District Council has issued a 24-hour vacation notice to someone camping at Jubilee Gardens in Ely with five dogs. Picture: Supplied Archant

A 24-hour vacation notice has been issued to an individual camping with five dogs on the council-owned Jubilee Gardens in Ely.

The person was reported to the RSPCA after a passer-by claimed the dogs were being kept in “unsanitary and inhumane conditions”.

East Cambridgeshire District Council organised health checks on each of the dogs by the dog warden which revealed they were all healthy.

Councillor David Ambrose-Smith, chairman of the Operational Services Committee at the council, said a 24-hour vacation notice was issued this morning (September 22).

He said: “We have been made aware about an individual camping at Jubilee Gardens by members of the public.

“East Cambridgeshire District Council’s housing team and dog warden are working together on this matter.

“The dog warden has visited Jubilee Gardens today and undertaken health checks on the dogs owned by the individual and all are healthy.

“The housing team have also liaised with the individual to offer support; however, this is not required.

“As Jubilee Gardens is council-owned land, a 24-hour notice to vacate has been issued.

“We will continue to work with partner organisations, such as the Police until this is resolved.”

One resident claims the tent pitched up by the individual has “become a visual blight” and that the dogs’ safety is at risk while living there.

They said: “As they scatter litter around their tent it has become a visual blight, both to the citizens of Ely who wish to enjoy the gardens, as well as to tourists and visitors.

“This is not the image of Ely we wish for tourists and visitors take away after their visit.

“Not only is it a visual blight, there are likely health and sanitation issues.

“Moreover, the dogs are forced to live in deprived, dirty, and often dangerous conditions; they are clearly not getting adequate exercise, and their safety is at risk.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’re aware of these dogs and are looking into concerns that have been raised to us.

“Please rest assured that we always look into complaints that are made to us.

“We respond to calls as quickly as possible but with limited resources and new Covid protocols to follow we cannot always attend as quickly as we’d like.

“Our officers have no special powers and cannot remove animals without police assistance.

“While we are often called to scenarios where we do not agree with how animals are being kept, we can only work within the law and many circumstances are legal if not ideal.”