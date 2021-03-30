Published: 4:25 PM March 30, 2021

The Three Pickerels at Mepal - Credit: THREE PICKERELS

As pubs with gardens gear up to welcome back visitors next month, here are some of Ely and East Cambridgeshire's finest.

The Cutter Inn at Ely

42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN

"From April 12, we’ve got a new menu for you to try, fresh beer on order, prosecco in the fridge and the suns shining. We’re just missing you".

Think England, think river, think great beer, think equally great good, think view. You’re already there.

The Cutter Inn at Ely - Credit: THE CUTTER

The Cutter is a jewel in the Ely crown with its tranquil setting and the most inviting of places to meet friends and enjoy this historic inn’s hospitality.

You may also want to watch:

Outdoor seating is limited but well worth a short wait just for the view.





The Swan on the River at Littleport

1 Sandhill, Littleport, Ely CB6 1NT

Dine al fresco by the river from April 14 - "we are installing patio heaters and gazebos to increase your comfort".

The Swan on the River at Littleport - Credit: SWAN ON THE RIVER

Location, location, location. Three prized assets rolled into one at this delightful riverside pub and restaurant.

Plenty of outdoor seating, some excellent moorings nearby, and a perfect place to meet friends and enjoy the best of British pub and restaurant hospitality.





The Three Pickerels at Mepal

19 Bridge Road, CB6 2AR

An idyllic riverside pub, restaurant and bed & breakfast set alongside the New Bedford River, this pub offers seasonal dishes with locally sourced produce.

"It’s been one year since we’ve all had our lives turned upside down by COVID and we had to close our doors.

View from the garden of The Three Pickerels in Ely - Credit: THREE PICKERELS

"No one knew that this would still be going on a year later, however the end is in sight!

"We can’t wait to have you all back inside the new and improved Three Pickerels".





The Village Inn at Witchford

80 Main Street, CB6 2HQ

A homely and friendly small village pub with freshly made food and a great selection of beer on tap.

The Village Inn at Witchford - Credit: The Village Inn at Witchford

As of April 12 "we will open outside table seating only; also please just be mindful of the Covid rules of a maximum of six people or two bubbles".





The Crown Inn at Littleport

34 Main Street, CB6 1PJ

Reopening on Bank Holiday Weekend, it will be open Friday April 30 till Monday 2pm till 11pm.

Last orders will be at 10.30pm and it will be outside seating only. Toilets will be open and the rule of six or two households will be allowed to be seated.

The Crown Inn at Littleport - Credit: THE CROWN

"We will update you nearer the time with all the rules. Thank you for all your support we will see you all soon".





Five Miles From Anywhere at Upware

Old School Lane, CB7 5ZR

Situated in the hamlet of Upware on the outskirts of Ely, customers can enjoy a range of traditional pub fayre, home cooked meals and a selection of specials.

Established in 1995, Five Miles - which is reopning in April - also overlooks the River Cam from its spacious gardens.





The Ship at Soham

2-4 High Street, CB7 5HD

Beer garden only reopens from Thursday April 15: there are no reserved tables or booking system so there are limited tables available.

"You will be in two marquees undercover and there are heaters. Just remember a coat to keep to warm."

The Ship at Soham - Credit: THE SHIP

There is a new online ordering system available for anyone who wants to use it.

"Can’t wait to see you all. Fingers crossed for some lush weather soon."





West End House at Ely

West End, CB6 1AT

It has had many accolades but the visitor who summed the venue up as the “best proper pub in Ely, homely and friendly” nailed it.

It has a reputation for its beers but also has a splendid beer garden too. Nice and convenient.





The Five Bells at Burwell





44 High St, CB25 0HD





A traditional village pub where you will find a warm welcome, great home cooked food, a good range of drinks, real ales and a cosy spot to while away the hours.

The Five Bells at Burwell - Credit: FIVE BELLS





The Lazy Otter at Stretham

Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3LU

"We are getting ready for April 12 - more information to come!"

Nestled beside the River Ouse, the pub is a long-established favourite and great for a leisurely drink or a meal too.

The gardens are spacious and overlook the moorings – a delightful spot for these long lazy summers days. It’s also a great place for families too with an enclosed play area.