News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:12 PM May 5, 2021   
Ely Broad Street, approx 1951. 

Ely Broad Street, approx 1951. - Credit: Pamela Wright

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past. 

Standen’s Christmas dinner in 1972

Standen’s Christmas dinner in 1972 - Credit: MARY NEAL

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century. 

Silver Street Junior Boys Mrs Thurmott's Class c.1953

Silver Street Junior Boys Mrs Thurmott's Class c.1953 - Credit: ROGER LOGAN

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."  

Newspaper clipping from 28th May 1970. Haddenham Young Farmers winning float at the Soham Carnival.

Newspaper clipping from 28th May 1970. Haddenham Young Farmers winning float at the Soham Carnival. - Credit: Rachel Burgess

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

Join the page - which has thousands of members - online

A party ‘invaded’ the fair on Midsummer Common in 1936

1936: Undergraduates, tired of their boring existence at the university, found a new way of letting off their spirits. A party ‘invaded’ the fair on Midsummer Common and obtained permission from the proprietor of the Wall of Death to give a display. Two mounted on motor cycles and the others on bicycles then gave a short show with plenty of impromptu thrills and spills. Fortunately no proctors appeared on the scene - Credit: MIKE PETTY

Fire in the centre of Soham in 1900

1900: A most disastrous fire broke out in the centre of Soham which has reduced to a mass of blackened ruins an ancient hostelry, with its contents and outbuildings, a tradesman’s shop and houses, & rendered homeless a dozen persons. - Credit: MIKE PETTY

Memorial story from May 1922

Fully described as "Ely's Own Memorial to Her Own Fallen Heroes" - the shrine containing the Rolls of Honour of 224 men of the Ely Urban District who paid the great price in the war – was unveiled on Sunday afternoon in the presence of an attendance numbering several thousands. By a happy choice the shrine is located on the Market Hill, in the heart of the city, and on the spot made sacred by its association with a temporary wooden shrine, which was placed there during the war - Credit: MIKE PETTY

Reach Fair, May 1 1957

Feelings have been running high in the ancient village of Reach over the break in tradition with the date of their fair. It has always been opened on Rogation Monday by the Mayor of Cambridge but this year the date of Mayor-making has been changed so it has been brought forward. Villagers are concerned a precedent would be established and it would be on Christmas Day next! This is the only social event in the village and coincides with the Chapel Anniversary when locals parade their new spring clothes - Credit: MIKE PETTY


You may also want to watch:

Heritage
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thousands of pounds in cash is believed to have been stolen from a house in Lynn Road, Ely.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Thousands of pounds stolen in break-in

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Upherds Lane, in Ely, has extensive and deep potholes which are located across the road

Environment News

Letter: Upherds Lane is not a private road - a brief history

Mark Hucker

Logo Icon
Astrea Academy Trust has appointed Zoe Andrews as the next principal of Cottenham Village College

Education News

New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Labour mayoral candidate Dr Nik Johnson has been “banned from describing himself as ‘Dr Nik Johnson’

Elections

NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus