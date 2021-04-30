Gallery

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.

April 28, 1911: Damage estimated at £2,000 was done at a fire, which broke out on the farm owned by Mr. T. Jacobs, Stretham, near Ely on Saturday. Shortly after 12 o'clock, the servant who was left in charge of the house during the absence of Mr, And Mrs. Jacobs, at Cambridge, looked across the yard and saw smoke issuing from the first barn. - Credit: MIKE PETTY

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century.

April 30 1937: During the peak of the floods, the river in Littleport rose to such an extent that several layers of sandbags were laid along Lynn Road to keep the water in. But a crowd of 250 people in a ‘rough temper’ had started to remove them. They claimed the bags had caused their houses to be flooded out and they didn’t see why others shouldn’t be flooded as well. - Credit: MIKE PETTY

April 30 1965: a 500-lb practice bomb capable of destruction of radius of 1,000 yards was safely defused by an R.A.F. bomb disposal team. The bomb was pulled out of the Old West River near Aldreth by a dredger - Credit: MIKE PETTY

April 30 1962: The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament’s mock funeral march through the centre of Cambridge caused traffic congestion, provoked an anti-CND march and met with a noisy reception from undergraduates in the Market Square. - Credit: MIKE PETTY / FENLAND HISTORY

Albert (Taff) Lovesey (right) with Ron Jordan with a Bedford Dray at Ely Brewery - Credit: VICKY SIZER

Needhams School photo. The school was on Back Hill with the playground across the road. The approximate year was 1926/7 - Credit: MIKE HARVEY

Ely High School 1923/24 - Credit: DAVID PETTIT

South Carolina’s line dancing group, which took place at Ely’s Trinity Hall. - Credit: MARY NEAL

Little Downham Cricket Club 1950s - Credit: Pauline Bedingfield McCamant



