Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
Published: 12:34 PM April 27, 2021
- Credit: MARY REED
Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.
Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century.
Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.
"Ideal for local history groups and schools."
All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.
Join the page - which has thousands of members - online.
