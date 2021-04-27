News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:34 PM April 27, 2021   
Albert Reed in India early 1940s reading the Ely Standard

Albert Reed in India early 1940s reading the Ely Standard - Credit: MARY REED

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past. 

Paradise Farm Christmas Meal

Paradise Farm Christmas meal - Credit: MARY NEAL

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century. 

Tower Hospital

Tower Hospital - Credit: MARY NEAL

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."  

Trip to Denver from Ely in 1907

Trip to Denver from Ely in 1907 - Credit: STEPHEN WENN

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

Cutter Inn Ely Coronation Party 1937 

Cutter Inn Ely Coronation Party 1937 - Credit: DAVE BIDWELL

Join the page - which has thousands of members - online

Tower Hospital, Ely, Cambridgeshire

This building was originally the Ely Union Workhouse. It was built in 1837-8 by W. J. Donthom. It was built as a result of the Poor Law Act (1834). It was designed to accommodate 300 inmates and cost £7,000. When the NHS was established in 1948 it became the Tower House Hospital. It closed as a hospital in 1993. - Credit: STEVE COLE/HISTORIC ENGLAND ARCHIVE


