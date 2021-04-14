Gallery

Published: 4:46 PM April 14, 2021

Ely City Road Club circa 1953 taken at Ely High Bridge after 25-mile time trial. - Credit: BETH LANE

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.

Each week, we delve into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth photos from the last century.

Ely City Road Club circa 1954 grass track meeting at Witcham Toll. - Credit: BETH LANE

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others and is ideal for local history groups and schools."

Ely Brewery workforce - Credit: ADAM FORSDICK

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

Former boxer Dave Boy Green opening 3Q Sports at the top of Forehill in Ely on August 24, 2001 - Credit: KATE BRAYBROOKE

If you would like to join the page - which has thousands of members - visithttps://www.facebook.com/groups/335854869871480

Ely Air Training Corps, based at the RAF hospital, photographed in August 1967 at RAF Watton. - Credit: SANDRA LESTER

Girls Training Corps 1945 - Credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

Standen’s workforce from when they were in Lynn Road - Credit: SANDRA LESTER

St Mary’s school play “Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat” around 1983 - Credit: KATE BRAYBROOKE