Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:12 PM April 6, 2021   
Ely Brewery workers

Ely Brewery workers - Credit: ADAM FORSDICK

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past. 

Two Hospital Sunday floats from 1968 and 1967

Two Hospital Sunday floats from 1968 and 1967. Both from Ely Buffs. The horses are from Cole Ambrose of Stuntney. They were both regularly worked on the farm. - Credit: NIGEL MURFITT

Each week, we delve into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth photos from the last century. 

Hospital Sunday parade

Hospital Sunday parade - Credit: IAN KIDD

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."

Firemen of the Sutton brigade

Firemen of the Sutton brigade - Credit: FRANK GREIG

Cars outside Gravens Garage in Broad Street in the mid 1960s

Cars outside Gravens Garage in Broad Street in the mid 1960s - Credit: SANDRA LESTER

This time round, we've got photos from Ely's hospital parade, brewery workrs, fire brigade and much more.

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

Ely Brewery workers

Ely Brewery workers - Credit: ADAM FORSDICK

You may also want to watch:

If you would like to join the page - which has thousands of members - visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/335854869871480

Ely Brewery workers

Ely Brewery workers - Credit: ADAM FORSDICK

1930 Little Downham Infants group 

1930 Little Downham Infants group - Credit: STEPHEN GILBERT


Heritage
Ely News

