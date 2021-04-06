Gallery
Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- Credit: ADAM FORSDICK
Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.
Each week, we delve into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth photos from the last century.
Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.
"Ideal for local history groups and schools."
This time round, we've got photos from Ely's hospital parade, brewery workrs, fire brigade and much more.
All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.
You may also want to watch:
If you would like to join the page - which has thousands of members - visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/335854869871480
