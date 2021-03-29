News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:23 PM March 29, 2021   
The Cutter Social Club outing 1952

The Cutter Social Club outing 1952 On boat: Vic Wenn, H Bidwell, Pat Daley, M Ding, K Lane, J Bacon, W Maltby, M Seymour, A Plumb, R Bidwell, Back: Kenneth Wenn., George Newson, H Cornwall, J Adamson, A Meadows, J Jones, Claude Aldridge, G Venney, T Wayman, C Crick, W Lupson, A Mitchell, E Chapman, F Layton, K Lucas. Front: Horace Wenn, J Lockwood, E Thornton, Jean Wenn, R Ashman, J Atkin, A Atkin, F Staines, H Cooper, W Lockwood, A Faux, A Ellingham, T Tuck. - Credit: STEPHEN WENN

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past. 

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century. 

Darts dinner about 1974. 

Darts dinner about 1974. - Credit: VIV GREEN

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."  

Girl Gide County Camp 1979/1980

Girl Gide County Camp 1979/1980 - Credit: JULIE HOBSON

This time round, we've got girl guides, basketweavers, young footballers, friends on a pub crawl and much more.

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

Ely Juniors 1916-17.

Ely Juniors 1916-17. - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

If you would like to join the page - which has 5,300 members - visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/335854869871480

Hunts of Ely basket makers

Hunts of Ely basket makers - Credit: BRIAN KNOTT


The Club Hotel yard 1913. Later transformed into Club Mews.

The Club Hotel yard 1913. Later transformed into Club Mews. - Credit: SPENCER DAY

Fenland Model Aircraft Club members young and old in the 1970s

Fenland Model Aircraft Club members young and old in the 1970s - Credit: BRIAN KNOTT

The Black Bull Friday nighters on a pub crawl in the 70s 

The Black Bull Friday nighters on a pub crawl in the 70s - Credit: MICHAEL DAY

Margaret Ellingham and Margaret Bonnett outside 'Margaret's'. In costume for Ely 13th Centenary Medieval Falr

Margaret Ellingham and Margaret Bonnett outside 'Margaret's'. In costume for Ely 13th Centenary Medieval Falr - Credit: JOHN CLARKE


Ely News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
