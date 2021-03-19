Gallery

Published: 4:29 PM March 19, 2021

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.

Littleport Youth Club, Parson's Lane, circa around 1983. Left to right: Neil Hockey, Steve Jalland, Dicky Hardingham, David Lister and Ian Rollings - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century.

Ely hospital parade 1913 - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."

Spade and Beckett Ladies Darts Team at a presentation evening at The Maltings in Ely - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

This time round, we've got Ely's old hospital parade, members of Littleport Youth Club and numerous local sportsmen and women.

You may also want to watch:

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

1981 in The Royal Standard pub, which was the Ely Park Rangers watering hole. Back row: Alan Draper, Micky Jordan, Jed Stevens, me. Front row: Kevin Baker, Nigel Coyle, Richard Money, Kev Russell. - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

If you would like to join the page - which has 5,300 members - visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/335854869871480

Reunion in 1984 of ladies who were at Broad Street Girls School in the early/mid 50s. - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

Ely brewery workers making music in the 1960s. Left to right Brian Knott, Tony Ball, Johnny Nunn. - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY

Littleport Show Week 1986. Winners of the talent contest - Members of Littleport Band. Littleport Brass, left to right: Nick Laycock, David Watson, Mark Kerridge, Andrew Keen, Steph Revell, Andrew Frost, Linda Furnell, Bob Keen, Tony Roberts, Sandra Wright, Norman Revell, Adrian Revell - Credit: ELY CAMBRIDGESHIRE OLD PHOTOS PICTURES LOCAL HISTORY



