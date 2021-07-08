Soham Explosion inquest - June 30, 1944: driver Benjamin Gimbert gave a graphic account of the efforts of himself and his fireman to save Soham from destruction when they discovered a blazing wagon in their ammunition train. He was giving evidence at the resumed inquest on the two victims of the explosion, which occurred on June 2, completely wrecking the local railway station and causing considerable damage to houses in the town. The blazing wagon, loaded with 500lb bombs, was nearest the engine, and after being uncoupled from 50 other wagons was being driven away when it exploded. The fireman and a signalman lost their lives. "As we approached the station," said the train driver (Driver Gimbert, of March), "I saw a fire in the first truck attached to the engine. The bottom of the wagon was ablaze all over. I asked the fireman to uncouple the blazing truck from the remainder of the train and he uncoupled it. The fireman then re-joined me on the footplate. I thought that by pulling away with the blazing wagon, we could save the in-habitants of the town and the station. That was my main worry. As we neared the signal-box, the signalman, 'Sailor' Bridges, appeared on the platform and I shouted to him to stop the mail train. Before he replied, there was the explosion. I think we had travelled 100 to 150 yards when the explosion occurred." Verdicts of 'Misadventure' were: recorded, tribute being paid to the railwaymen's bravery. - Credit: MIKE PETTY