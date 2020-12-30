£2,587 donation towards Christmas meal appeal
- Credit: ELY & CAMBRIDGESHIRE MASONS
More than £2,500 was donated to The Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal thanks to money raised from an online festive quiz that was held by Descensus Aquarum Lodge Ely.
The quiz also attracted sponsorship from Savills in Cambridge, and prize donations from Iceland in Ely and Homebase in Newmarket.
Further support was provided by the Province of Cambridgeshire Charity for Care and Relief, and was match funded by the Masonic Charitable Foundation.
The Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal was born out of The Ely Cathedral Christmas Dinner Appeal that has run in previous years.
Freemasons donated £1 million between April and July to help those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, and are now focusing on protecting the homeless, with a new series of donations across England and Wales.
You may also want to watch:
Giles Cornell, pastor of the Ely Lighthouse Centre and principle organiser of the Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal, said: “We were blown away by the generosity of the local community and this donation made a big difference.”
John Sinclair, charity steward of Descensus Aquarum Lodge in Ely, said: “We are very pleased that we have been able to give our support to this worthwhile appeal and help those less fortunate than ourselves particularly at this seasonal time of the year.”
Most Read
- 1 Brave mum backs safety campaign
- 2 ‘Oh no... not again!’ Pub staff make light of Tier 4 announcement
- 3 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
- 4 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
- 5 Police urge residents to follow Tier 4 rules this New Year’s Eve
- 6 Ely boss urges league to state plans in bid to finish sparkling season
- 7 Christmas dinner delivery scheme is a success
- 8 Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood
- 9 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
- 10 Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely