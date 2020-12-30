News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

£2,587 donation towards Christmas meal appeal

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:41 PM December 30, 2020   
David Adams, Sallyann Ford 

Cracker pull from left to right: David Adams, Sallyann Ford - Credit: ELY & CAMBRIDGESHIRE MASONS

More than £2,500 was donated to The Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal thanks to money raised from an online festive quiz that was held by Descensus Aquarum Lodge Ely. 

The quiz also attracted sponsorship from Savills in Cambridge, and prize donations from Iceland in Ely and Homebase in Newmarket.   

Michael Howe and Kim Sechrist.

Prep team (volunteers at shop): Michael Howe and Kim Sechrist. - Credit: ELY & CAMBRIDGESHIRE MASONS

Further support was provided by the Province of Cambridgeshire Charity for Care and Relief, and was match funded by the Masonic Charitable Foundation. 

The Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal was born out of The Ely Cathedral Christmas Dinner Appeal that has run in previous years. 

Freemasons donated £1 million between April and July to help those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, and are now focusing on protecting the homeless, with a new series of donations across England and Wales. 

 Pastor Giles Cornell, John Sinclair, Pat Kilby, Sallyann Ford, Gretchen Floyd 

Group presentation from left to right. Front: Pastor Giles Cornell, John Sinclair, Pat Kilby. Back – Sallyann Ford, Gretchen Floyd - Credit: CAMBS MASONS

You may also want to watch:

Giles Cornell, pastor of the Ely Lighthouse Centre and principle organiser of the Ely Community Christmas Meal Appeal, said: “We were blown away by the generosity of the local community and this donation made a big difference.” 

John Sinclair, charity steward of Descensus Aquarum Lodge in Ely, said: “We are very pleased that we have been able to give our support to this worthwhile appeal and help those less fortunate than ourselves particularly at this seasonal time of the year.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Brave mum backs safety campaign
  2. 2 ‘Oh no... not again!’ Pub staff make light of Tier 4 announcement
  3. 3 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
  1. 4 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
  2. 5 Police urge residents to follow Tier 4 rules this New Year’s Eve
  3. 6 Ely boss urges league to state plans in bid to finish sparkling season
  4. 7 Christmas dinner delivery scheme is a success
  5. 8 Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood
  6. 9 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
  7. 10 Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely
Charity News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People | Interview

Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

People | Special Report

Battle for Cambridgeshire 2021: These are your candidates for mayor

Ben Hatton

Logo Icon

Cambs Live | Live

Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Ben Jolley And Harry Rutter

person

Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus