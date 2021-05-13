Gallery

Published: 11:40 AM May 13, 2021

Ely's first traffic wardens: Eric Pring, of Prickwillow, and Peter Gipp, of Sutton, pictured in 1972. - Credit: MARY NEAL

Take a step back in time and discover some of the faces and places of Ely's past.

Amateur boxer Roy Bedingfield pictured in Ely in the mid-to-late 1930s. - Credit: Pauline Bedingfield McCamant

Each week, we will be delving into the archives of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group to unearth archive photos from the last century.

Ely Woolworths approx 1962 - Credit: PAMELA WRIGHT

Described as "a place to store and share all old photos of Ely", the group "accepts anything that may be of interest to others.

"Ideal for local history groups and schools."

Ely Needham's School taken approx 1924-26 - Credit: Pauline Bedingfield McCamant

All images are credited to individual members of the Ely Cambridgeshire Old Photos Pictures Local History Facebook group.

May 1953: Dr A.L. Peck lectured to Cambridge Antiquarian Society on old street lamps of Cambridge, using a collection of lantern slides to illustrate many of the distinctive types of lamp standard, most of which can be date back to 1840 and can still be seen in the streets. - Credit: MIKE PETTY

Join the page - which has thousands of members - online.

Broad Street School in Ely around 1955 - Credit: VICKY SIZER

May 1937: Cambridge celebrated the Coronation of King George V with a decorated vehicle display on Midsummer Common. - Credit: MIKE PETTY

December 1960: diesel train at Stretham Fen accident, - Credit: MIKE PETTY

May 1960 - Diesel: The change from steam to diesel at the Cambridge railway depot transformed train drivers’ lives. The rattling, hissing, gritty foot-plate - where in cold weather they were frozen on one side and baked on the other - has been exchanged for the enclosed windowed cabin of the new engines with its upholstered driver’s seat and armrests, its foot warmers, compact controls and ashtray. - Credit: MIKE PETTY



