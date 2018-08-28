Advanced search

Ely cadets learn about the Cold War on visit to Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 December 2018

Ely’s RAF air cadets learnt about the Cold War at The Royal Aeronautical Society lecture in Cambridge. Picture: ELY CADETS

Cadets from Ely’s 1094 squadron were invited to Cambridge for a lecture given by Cold War veteran air commodore Norman Bonnor RAF (retired).

The air commodore spoke about his experiences as a radar navigator for the ‘V-force’- the collective term for the RAF’s Victor, Valiant and Vulcan Nuclear bombers developed and flown during the Cold War.

Hosted by the Cambridge branch of The Royal Aeronautical Society, it was an opportunity for the cadets to focus on a period in history is now only a part of their GCSE syllabus.

Civilian Instructor Nick Wilson also took cadets on a visit to The Cold War Museum at RAF Bentwaters where they got to work on restoring some of the museum’s aircraft exhibits.

