Ely cadet selected to help Lord Lieutenant

John Elworthy

Published: 10:39 AM June 9, 2022
AIR CADET HONOURED ELY

Charlie Minchin and Joseph Elliott receive their awards. Missing was Sgt Georgia Pescod of Cambridge who was away completing her air cadet pilot scholarship. - Credit: Contributed

An Ely cadet is to spend the next 12 months accompanying the Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence on official duty. 

Each year three Cambridgeshire air and army cadets are selected for the honorary posts.  

On Wednesday night staff cadet Flight Sergeant Charlie Minchin from Ely's Air Cadet Squadron discovered he was among those selected.  

Charlie attended the annual Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire awards at the Cadet Training Centre, Waterbeach, where he was appointed as the Lord Lieutenant Cadet for Cambridgeshire.  

Wing commander Rob Bradshaw is the commanding officer for all 28 Squadrons in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. 

He said: “This is a great achievement for the cadets in this Jubilee year, and just recognition of their hard work and commitment over their cadet careers.  

“Well done to all.” 

Three cadets from Cambridgeshire were chosen along with three army cadets to accompany the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire during her official duties around the county. 

They will also be called upon to assist with all Royal visits to Cambridgeshire over the next 12 months. 



