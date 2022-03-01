Staff cadet sergeant, Jake, awarded pilot flying scholarship
- Credit: 1094 Ely squadron
A staff cadet sergeant from 1094 Ely squadron has been awarded an air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship.
Jake Bausor found out the good news on February 24.
In September last year, Jake received his silver gliding wings having completed a gliding scholarship at RAF Syerston.
Now, the flying scholarship will help him to qualify for his private pilot’s licence.
A spokesperson for the squadron said: “The ACPS flying scholarship allows air cadets like Jake to attend the Tayside aviation flying school in Dundee.
“If the cadets are successful, they’ll go solo in light aircraft allowing them to subsequently qualify for their private pilot's licence.
This year’s flying scholarship courses begin in Scotland in April.
Most Read
- 1 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
- 3 Primary school has 'special place in my heart' for new headteacher
- 4 Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash
- 5 Petrol and diesel prices hit ‘worrying new record highs’ over 151p
- 6 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
- 7 Drug dealer, 24, stuffed wraps of heroin and cocaine under his bike seat
- 8 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
- 9 Council lifts need to pre-book your trip to recycling centre
- 10 Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union
Several individuals commented on a Facebook post posted by the squadron, congratulating Jake for his achievement.
Anthony said: “Well done Jake. I knew you could do it, now finish the job.
“I have all the confidence in you. Love Gramps.”
The spokesperson added: “We wish Jake clear skies and light winds in his long-held career ambition to become a pilot.”