News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Staff cadet sergeant, Jake, awarded pilot flying scholarship

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM March 1, 2022
Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor from 1094 Ely squadron

Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor from 1094 Ely squadron will start the air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship in Dundee in April. - Credit: 1094 Ely squadron

A staff cadet sergeant from 1094 Ely squadron has been awarded an air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship. 

Jake Bausor found out the good news on February 24. 

In September last year, Jake received his silver gliding wings having completed a gliding scholarship at RAF Syerston. 

Now, the flying scholarship will help him to qualify for his private pilot’s licence. 

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “The ACPS flying scholarship allows air cadets like Jake to attend the Tayside aviation flying school in Dundee. 

“If the cadets are successful, they’ll go solo in light aircraft allowing them to subsequently qualify for their private pilot's licence. 

Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor receiving his Silver Gliding Wings

Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor receiving his Silver Gliding Wings having completed his gliding scholarship at RAF Syerston in September last year. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron

This year’s flying scholarship courses begin in Scotland in April. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Van driver, 67, arrested after Cambs motorist, 26, killed in A45 crash
  3. 3 Primary school has 'special place in my heart' for new headteacher
  1. 4 Man suffers serious injuries and two are cut from three-vehicle A142 crash
  2. 5 Petrol and diesel prices hit ‘worrying new record highs’ over 151p
  3. 6 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
  4. 7 Drug dealer, 24, stuffed wraps of heroin and cocaine under his bike seat
  5. 8 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
  6. 9 Council lifts need to pre-book your trip to recycling centre
  7. 10 Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union

Several individuals commented on a Facebook post posted by the squadron, congratulating Jake for his achievement. 

Anthony said: “Well done Jake. I knew you could do it, now finish the job. 

“I have all the confidence in you. Love Gramps.” 

The spokesperson added: “We wish Jake clear skies and light winds in his long-held career ambition to become a pilot.” 

The air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship will help Jake (pictured L) to qualify for his private pilot's licence.

The air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship will help Jake (pictured L) to qualify for his private pilot's licence. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron


Ely News

Don't Miss

The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Takeaway driver in Little Eversden has had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon