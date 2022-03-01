Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor from 1094 Ely squadron will start the air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship in Dundee in April. - Credit: 1094 Ely squadron

A staff cadet sergeant from 1094 Ely squadron has been awarded an air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship.

Jake Bausor found out the good news on February 24.

In September last year, Jake received his silver gliding wings having completed a gliding scholarship at RAF Syerston.

Now, the flying scholarship will help him to qualify for his private pilot’s licence.

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “The ACPS flying scholarship allows air cadets like Jake to attend the Tayside aviation flying school in Dundee.

“If the cadets are successful, they’ll go solo in light aircraft allowing them to subsequently qualify for their private pilot's licence.

Staff cadet sergeant Jake Bausor receiving his Silver Gliding Wings having completed his gliding scholarship at RAF Syerston in September last year. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron

This year’s flying scholarship courses begin in Scotland in April.

Several individuals commented on a Facebook post posted by the squadron, congratulating Jake for his achievement.

Anthony said: “Well done Jake. I knew you could do it, now finish the job.

“I have all the confidence in you. Love Gramps.”

The spokesperson added: “We wish Jake clear skies and light winds in his long-held career ambition to become a pilot.”

The air cadet pilot scheme flying scholarship will help Jake (pictured L) to qualify for his private pilot's licence. - Credit: Facebook / 1094 Ely Squadron



